Visakhapatnam

COVID: district sees 58 new cases

No escape: People undergoing tests for COVID at the ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district reported 58 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 58,383 as on Wednesday afternoon.

The toll remains at 504 as no new deaths were reported during the same period. As many as 137 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered, according to the bulletin released by district administration. Active cases declined to 1,085 and recoveries increased to 56,794.

