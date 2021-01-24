Visakhapatnam

Corporation sought for Sondi caste

Sondi caste representatives submitting a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas in Srikakulam on Saturday.  

Navyandhra Sondi Caste Welfare Association president N. Koteswara Chowdary urged the State government on Saturday to establish an exclusive corporation for the community.

Mr. Koteswara Chowdary submitted a report outlining the socioeconomic conditions of the members of the community to Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas in Srikakulam.

Mr. Krishnadas assured him that he would bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

