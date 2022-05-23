Container terminal at Gangavaram Port to be ready by 2023

The container terminal at the Gangavaram Port, for which the work has already been begun, will be ready for commissioning by the second quarter of the 2023 financial year, a communication released by the port said on Monday.

The container terminal is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of cargo business in the hinterland of Andhra Pradesh and to the surrounding industrial hubs. The terminal will also help increase the efficiency, reduce turnaround time and logistics costs, and improve the supply chain for the industries.

The terminal will benefit industries in the hinterland which includes metal and minerals, ferro alloy, finished/processed steel and aluminum, seafood, agriculture products, chemical, pharmaceutical, refractory amongst others.

As per the release the three STS (ship-to-shore) container cranes and nine E-RTGs (electrified-rubber tired gantry cranes) have already arrived at the port.