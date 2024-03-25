Confusion prevails as NDA delays announcement of candidates for three key Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Though the National Democratic Alliance partners (TDP-JSP-BJP alliance) have declared their candidates for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment, they have yet to announce their candidates for the three main Assembly constituencies of Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam North, and Visakhapatnam South under the segment.

Even though the YSRCP has already announced its candidates, the NDA has yet to make the final calls, causing considerable confusion among voters and prospective candidates waiting in the wings for days.

All three Assembly constituencies are key, and it is learnt that the NDA is still working out the finer details, as there is large-scale resentment over the prospective candidates.

Bheemunipatnam

While YSRCP has given its Bheemunipatnam ticket to sitting MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, the NDA is still figuring out who their candidate should be to take on Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Initially, senior TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao was hoping to contest from Bheemunipatnam, but later, it was learnt that TDP’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had asked him to contest from Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district.

Ganta clearly voiced his dissatisfaction with Mr. Naidu and insisted that he be fielded from Bheemunipatnam, stalling the selection process. Many senior TDP leaders say that the right candidate has not yet been found, and they pitch their bets on Ganta.

Visakhapatnam South

Even JSP’s candidate, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who was the initial prospect, has been kept on hold. Later, Mr. Vamsi was reportedly told to contest from Visakhapatnam South, which has generated quite a heat within the alliance. Mr. Vamsi is facing stiff resistance not only from the TDP hopeful Gandi Babji but also from his own party cadres and local leaders.

They have come out openly against Mr. Vamsi, and a few local corporators have openly announced that they would not support him, as he was a non-local to the segment.

There is no need to airdrop someone from other places to our constituency. We have local leaders such as TDP’s Gandi Babji, who has been nurturing this constituency.

oreover, Vamsi has lost the elections twice when he contested from Visakhapatnam East, and this time, at Visakhapatnam South, he has to face formidable opposition from YSRCP candidate Vasupalli Ganesh, who has been the sitting MLA for the last two terms, say group corporators. Vasupalli had won twice in 2014 and 2019 from TDP, but he moved to YSRCP, last year.

This resentment at the ground level has forced the NDA alliance partners to put the announcement on hold.

Visakhapatnam North

The delay in announcing the name of Visakhapatnam North is most baffling. BJP’s Vishnu Kumar Raju, who won in 2014, has been the choice since the beginning. He has already taken up his campaign very strongly but is yet to be named. Whoever’s name is suggested will be pitched against YSRCP’s K.K. Raju. In 2014, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju of the BJP won the seat, while in 2019, Ganta of the TDP won by defeating K.K. Raju.