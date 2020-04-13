Visakhapatnam

Complete survey to identify symptomatic people: GVMC Commissioner

Upload details on app: official

The survey in GVMC limits to identify people with COVID-19 symptoms should be completed at the earliest uploading details on the app paving the way for screening tests, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said on Monday in a video-conference with officials. A detailed plan should also be in place to distribute essential commodities in the second phase that will begin soon.

‘No private spraying’

The Commissioner said in a separate statement that no private organisations, associations or individuals should take up spraying of chemicals on their own as it needed technical expertise. Prior permission must be obtained from the Commissioner.

