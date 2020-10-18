Complete BRTS road at the earliest, Minister tells officials

‘Ensure people face no technical glitches in availing welfare schemes’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao asked the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to make sure technical issues are not reported while implementing welfare schemes. He said that complaints are being received from people that they are not able to avail government schemes due to technical glitches.

The Minister conducted a review meet with the officials from various departments of the GVMC here on Saturday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government is acting strict against illegal or unauthorised constructions irrespective of political affiliations. He said that he has asked the officials to complete the BRTS road in the city at the earliest.

He said that the corporation has taken up works worth about ₹150 crore in all the eight constituencies.

He also asked the sanitary department staff to work hard to make Visakhapatnam the cleanest city.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, MLAs Adeep Raju and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, and others were present.