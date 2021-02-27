Colony residents seek written promise on laying of road

Upset over the negligence of officials to lay road in their locality, residents of Raghuram Colony in Ward 84 at Anakapalle had erected a board at the entrance of the colony asking the politicians to enter their area for election campaigning only if they promise to lay the road in a written format. The incident occurred when the activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party and other parties were conducting vigorous campaign in the region ahead of the GVMC polls.
According to the locals, there are over 50 to 60 individual houses, apart from three apartments in the colony, which is located near NTR Market Yard in Anakapalle. Earlier, a blacktop (BT) road was laid and it was damaged. Locals allege that the road has not been relaid for the last couple of years. They said despite submitting several representations to the civic body no action was taken. Pictures of the board went viral in social media.
According to a senior officer from GVMC, once the Town Planning wing officials certify the layout, roads would be laid.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath