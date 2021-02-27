Colony residents seek written promise on laying of road

Upset over the negligence of officials to lay road in their locality, residents of Raghuram Colony in Ward 84 at Anakapalle had erected a board at the entrance of the colony asking the politicians to enter their area for election campaigning only if they promise to lay the road in a written format. The incident occurred when the activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party and other parties were conducting vigorous campaign in the region ahead of the GVMC polls.

According to the locals, there are over 50 to 60 individual houses, apart from three apartments in the colony, which is located near NTR Market Yard in Anakapalle. Earlier, a blacktop (BT) road was laid and it was damaged. Locals allege that the road has not been relaid for the last couple of years. They said despite submitting several representations to the civic body no action was taken. Pictures of the board went viral in social media.

According to a senior officer from GVMC, once the Town Planning wing officials certify the layout, roads would be laid.