Visakhapatnam: Collector pulls out all stops to minimise impact of ‘Asani’

With Cyclone Asani expected to move close to the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning, Collector A. Mallikarjuna

In the wake of Cyclone Asani, Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed officials to open cyclone rehabilitation centres on an immediate basis and ensure that they are equipped with the necessary facilities.

“Leaves of all employees have been cancelled and they have to report to work,” the Collector instructed officials, and has also alerted the NDRF, SDRF, Navy and Coast Guard to be on standby.

The Collector conducted a video-conference with heads and senior officials from various departments of the district on Tuesday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate, Revenue Divisional Offices, police headquarters and at Mandal-level revenue offices. The control rooms will have staff from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Fire, Panchayat Raj, Revenue, Police, Roads & Buildings, Irrigation and Forest Departments. Employees from these wings will be posted in shifts at the control rooms, he said.

“Officials should respond to distress calls at the control room immediately and take necessary action. In case of uprooting of trees, electric poles, falling of hoardings, banners and collapse of old buildings, concerned officials must be pressed into action immediately to clear them. Officials must ensure that there is no water-logging at the mandal-level. Steps should be taken to ensure uninterrupted mobile network connectivity. Under no circumstances should there be any casualties,” the Collector said.

He also asked the Fisheries officials to issue a warning to fisherfolk to not venture into the sea for the next two to three days. He asked the police to arrange pickets along the coastal stretch in the district to ensure that people do not go near the beaches. He also instructed that trained swimmers be kept on standby if needed.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanadh, and RDO Srinivasa Murthy were present.

Meanwhile, GVMC officials have appealed to people, especially those living in low-lying areas, old buildings and coastal areas, to be on alert due to possible rains and heavy winds which are likely to be caused under the influence of the cyclone. The civic body also urged people not to stand under any hoardings and trees. GVMC has arranged toll-free numbers 1800-4250-0009 and 0891-2869106 which residents can call in case of an emergency. Drains are being desilted to avoid inundation, officials said.

Normal life disrupted

Intermittent rains and gales under the influence of the cyclone disrupted life in several areas. A number of colonies in One Town, II Town, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka, and Pedagantyada were inundated due to overflowing of drains. Waterlogging was reported from many areas in Old Town area, making it tough for commuters. Street vendors and daily labourers were forced to take a day off due to the rains. The city witnessed heavy rain for around two hours from 12 p.m.

According to officials from the district administration, Visakhapatnam Urban limits saw 53.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Gajuwaka and Pedagantyada received around 18.2 mm and 17.4 mm of rainfall respectively. Similarly, Bheemunipatnam reported 11.2 mm of rainfall. Padmanabham, Pendurthi and Anandapuram received around 4 mm to 8 mm rainfall till 4 p.m.