Collector inspects Nakkapalli Government Hospital

He pulls up doctors for failing to record details of patients in case sheets

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the Government Hospital at Nakkapalli along with Payakaraopeta MLA G. Babu Rao on Tuesday.

He pulled up the doctors for failing to record the details of patients in the case sheets. On seeing that the orthopaedician and gynaecologist had failed to turn up for duty, he said that ‘show cause’ notices would be issued to them. He said that the doctors and staff should work with dedication and warned that if they were found negligent action would be initiated against them.

The Collector enquired from the officials on the COVID-19 tests and vaccination, being conducted at the hospital. He interacted with the in-patients on their treatment and the facilities at the hospital.

Narsipatnam RDO R. Govinda Rao accompanied the Collector.

Mr. Mallikarjuna visited the vaccination centre at Gandhinagar in Nakkapalli, which was set up as part of the mega vaccination drive, and inspected the arrangements. He pulled up the MDO for absence of ‘digital assistants’ and ‘volunteers’ at the centre. He directed the deployment of secretariat staff to be at the vaccination centre without any delay.

The Collector also inspected the Tahsildar Office at Nakkapalli and later held a meeting with the district-level officials of the Housing Department through video conference. He reviewed the progress of Jagananna Housing Layouts and houses for the poor. He directed the officials to hasten the works to ensure their completion on time. He also asked them to ensure there were no delays in the supply of construction materials like sand, cement and iron to the beneficiaries.