Collector inspects Class X examination centres in Visakhapatnam

‘Officials should not bring mobile phones to the centres’

‘Officials should not bring mobile phones to the centres’

District Collector A Mallikarjuna inspected two Class X examination centres at Peda Waltair and Visalakshi Nagar here on Wednesday.

He checked the invigilator kits, room allotment lists and facilities including drinking water, toilets provided by the authorities at the centres. He also enquired about the arrangements made for children with special needs. He said that Superintendents, Invigilators and officials should not bring mobile phones since the centre is treated as no-mobile zone.

District Educational Officer, L Chandrakala informed the Collector that they would be implementing jumbling system to the invigilator allotments from Thursday.