Collector asks HMs to strive for better SSC exam results

Collector V. Vinay Chand called upon the school headmasters to put in efforts to put the district at the top in the forthcoming 10th class (Secondary School Certificate) examinations.

100-day plan

Participating as the chief guest at the headmasters’ annual conference organised by the Education Department, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday, he said students should be trained according to a systematic plan to achieve the best results. He said the 100-day plan would also apply to the teachers.

Teachers should share tips on solving mathematics problems in an easy manner to make the students overcome the fear factor. Students, who get 10/10 marks, should be given additional coaching. Similarly, special attention should be paid to those who were not up to the mark in studies, he said.

‘Discipline matters’

Mr. Vinay Chand also asked the teachers and wardens to be strict with students who fail to maintain discipline. The authorities concerned should also conduct periodic inspection of the hostels and initiate appropriate action, if needed. Teachers should also be sent to the hostels during the evenings to coach the students on difficult topics and to clarify their doubts.

The students should also be encouraged to participate actively in ‘Amma Bodhi’, ‘Naadu – Nedu’, digital classrooms, going to the library, games and planting of saplings.

Assistant Commissioner of Examinations K. Danayya, District Education Officer Lingeswara Reddy and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Project Director Mallikharjuna Reddy were among those who participated.