Cochin Shipyard to build Beagle class dredger for DCI

It consolidates the nation’s ‘Make in India’ mission, says Union Minister

The Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) signed a ship building agreement with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in New Delhi on Thursday.

As per the agreement, the Cochin Shipyard would build the first-of-its-kind Beagle-12 trailing suction hopper dredger of 12,000 cubic-metre capacity for the DCI.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush; Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Marten Vande Berg, Ambassador of Netherlands; and Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Speaking on the occasion, G.Y.V. Victor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the DCI, said, with the increase in dredging activities, especially in the Indian sub-continent, the construction of 12,000 cubic metre trailing suction hopper dredger would be a game changer.

Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal said the construction of the dredger would consolidate our ‘Make in India’ mission. He appreciated the DCI and the CSL, and thanked IHC Holland, the technology partner for the project.