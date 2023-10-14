HamberMenu
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to take Rushikonda constructions for lease, alleges TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on October 14, Mr. Murthy said that since the constructions come under the CRZ, no residential property is allowed. “So Jagan government is trying to take it on lease,” he said.

October 14, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former MLA and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to take Rushikonda constructions on lease for a period of 33 years. He alleged that the Mr. Mohan Reddy do not have money to run ‘Anna Canteens’ to feed the poor, but he has spent nearly ₹300 crore for the constructions at Rushikonda.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on October 14, Mr. Murthy said that since the constructions come under the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ), no residential property is allowed. “So Jagan government is trying to take it on lease,” he said.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded an enquiry over the constructions on the Rushikonda hill.

