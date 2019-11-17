City to host ODI on December 18

The city will be hosting the second one day international match between India and West Indies at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium here on December 18.
This was announced at an organising committee meeting held here on Saturday.
ACA secretary ACA Durga Prasad, president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and others were present.
It was decided to form sub-committees for organising the match. The meeting also discussed issues such as security of players, transportation, food, sanitation, electricity, practice facilities and parking.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.