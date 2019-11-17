City to host ODI on December 18

The city will be hosting the second one day international match between India and West Indies at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium here on December 18.

This was announced at an organising committee meeting held here on Saturday.

ACA secretary ACA Durga Prasad, president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and others were present.

It was decided to form sub-committees for organising the match. The meeting also discussed issues such as security of players, transportation, food, sanitation, electricity, practice facilities and parking.