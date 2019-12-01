City police intensify patrolling at sensitive places

Immediately after the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad on Thursday, the city police have intensified surveillance at a number of sensitive places in the city.

The police have identified a few spots, which are lonely, and where is abundant green cover, and have deployed additional patrolling vehicles, especially during the night time.

Speaking to The Hindu, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that the road from VUDA Park to Rushikonda is pretty lonely with a lot of empty spaces and it is frequented by youngsters. “We have not only intensified our patrolling, but are also planning to install pickets and outposts,” he said.

The police officials also advised that women should feed all toll free and emergency numbers in their phones, as a precautionary measure.

We have a number of such emergency numbers and the most commonly used is Dial 100, said Mr. Meena.

According to him, the reaction time of Dial 100 ranges from 2 to 10 minutes.

Explaining the functioning of Dial 100, he said, “The moment we receive a call at Dial 100, the nearest patrol vehicle is alerted. If the caller gives us the location, it is fine, otherwise we track the caller using GPS location,” said Mr. Meena.

At present there are about six highway patrol vehicles, 23 Rakshak vehicles and over 100 Blue Colts motorcycles. All vehicles, are fitted with GPS, said Prem Kajal, ACP of Women Police Station.

Abhayam

The Police Commissioner also insisted that everyone, especially the women, should download the Abhyam App from Google Play Store.

“This App was designed and launched a few years ago, but the takers are only a few. This App is handy and one can alert the police, just by pressing a button. The App is GPS enabled,” he said.

Ms. Prem Kajal also said that all women should also download the 112 App. “This number has both App and call facility. Moreover, it is better that the women feed the emergency numbers in the fast dial mode,” she said.

According to her, it is advisable that all women who are travelling alone in a vehicle take a picture of the number plate before boarding it and transmit it to her friends or relatives, as this will serve as a deterrent.

Protest

Meanwhile on Saturday, staging a dharna near Gandhi Statue opposite GVMC office, YSR Congress Party spokesperson Konda Rajeev Gandhi demanded capital punishment for the four accused who have been nabbed. “Since most of such crimes are done under the influence of alcohol, we demand that all States ban liquor, at least in a phased manner,” he said.

At another protest, K. Padma of Mahila Chetana, demanded action against the police officers, who did not react to the initial complaint made by the victim’s family members. “As per the statement given by the victim’s family members, the police were late to react and this aspect has to be investigated,” she said.

She also demanded that a women special task force be constituted in Andhra Pradesh and the case be tried on a daily basis for faster outcome.

Emergency numbers

Dial 100

Dial 1090

Dial 1091

Dial 112 or download 112 App

Download Abhyam App

Cyber Mithra and Mahila Mithra - 9121211100