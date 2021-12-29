City police impose restrictions on New Year’s Eve celebrations

Police Commissioner says Beach Road stretch from Yarada to Bheemili will be closed from 6 p.m. on December 31

The city police have imposed restrictions on the December 31st night celebrations. The police announced that public gatherings and public celebrations of the New Year are banned.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that Beach Road stretch from Yarada to Bheemili, including the R.K Beach, would be closed for public right from 6 p.m. on December 31. He said that flyovers and major roads, where there were chances of overspeeding by motorists, would be closed. The road stretches, which would be closed and other traffic advisory, would be informed later, he added.

Special drive

The Police Commissioner said that a special drive would be conducted by the police teams to keep a check on revellers, who violate traffic norms on that day. The Police Department appealed to people to celebrate at their homes, communities and apartments like they did last year.

Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha also said that restaurants, food zones and liquor outlets would function and close as usual.