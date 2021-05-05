City police gear up to enforce restrictions

The city police are all set to impose the restrictions from Wednesday, according to the orders issued by the State government, in wake of the surge in COVID -19 cases.

According to the orders, Cr Pc Section 144 will be imposed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12 p.m., movement will be restricted.

Only shops selling essential supplies will be allowed to open after 12 p.m. and movement of people will be restricted, said Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha.

Employees working in the Central Public Sector Units (CPSU) and the State government sector, essential services and IT and ITES will be allowed to move and they have to carry their ID cards.

Notices have been served on owners of super markets and grocery stores to observe COVID protocol and engage security guards to control panic buyers. Special watch will be kept at wine shops, chicken and fish markets.For contact-less policing, CC TV and drones will be used during the peak hours to monitor crowd and traffic.

Special teams will be deployed at all strategic areas, to see that curfew or restricted movement is implemented as desired.