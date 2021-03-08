City comes under security blanket

Police officials conducting extensive searches at various hotels and dormitories

With municipal elections round the corner, the city has been brought under security blanket. The city police are conducting extensive searches at various lodges, hotels and dormitories, apart from conducting awareness programmes at various places to ensure peaceful elections.

Teams of the city police have been checking various hotels and enquiring about the visitors on the instructions of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha. The police have also informed the management of lodges and other accommodation houses to contact them in case of movement of any suspicious persons. The police were also conducting checks to check money/liquor movement ahead of polls.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) have also been inviting members of various political parties and are conducting meetings with them to explain about election code of conduct. They are also appealing to the party workers to adhere to the rules. Similarly, a few teams of police were conducting awareness programmes in a few colonies to appeal to the youth and other citizens to come forward to cast their vote without fail.

“We have identified many sensitive areas in the city limits, where flag marches are being organised with CIs, SIs and A.R police to give confidence on peaceful elections. We have also kept surveillance on all the history-sheeters,” said a senior police officer from the city.

Senior police officers are inspecting polling stations limits to ensure adequate security.