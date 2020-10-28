CITU seeks payment of wage arrears to sanitation workers

‘They have not been paid for the last three months’

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city president R.K.S.V. Kumar has demanded immediate payment of the wage arrears of sanitation workers, involved in the segregation of dry and wet wastes.

A protest was staged by the workers, under the auspices of GVMC Contract Workers Union, affiliated to the CITU, opposite the GVMC Zone-II Office at Asilametta on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kumar said that it was unfortunate that the sanitation workers, who were working for cause of the public, putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic situation, had not been paid their wages for the past three months. The GVMC has even failed them to provide the tools required for their work, he said.

The growing population of the city and the resultant increase in work, was causing heavy burden on the workers. There was no recruitment of new workers and the vacancies, arising due to death or other reasons, were not being filled. Despite being recognised as 'frontline COVID-19 warriors', the GVMC officials were neglecting the welfare of the sanitation workers, he alleged.

The CITU leader called upon the workers to be prepared for a strike from November 2, if their wage arrears were not paid by then.

Zonal Commissioner Srinivas, who met the striking workers, told them that he would take the issue to the notice of the GVMC Commissioner and strive for a solution.

CITU vice president K. Kumari, union leaders P. Vijaya, R. Srinu and Appa Rao were among those who were present.