CII holds roadshow to promote EXCON-2023

October 19, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a roadshow in the city on Wednesday as a part of a promotional event for the five-day EXCON 2023, scheduled to be at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru from December 12, event steering committee member S. Manjunath said.

Mr. Manjunath said the roadshow witnessed the participation of industry leaders, senior government officials and stakeholders from infrastructure and construction equipment sectors.

The exhibition will be held in an area of 30 lakh square feet and is expected to attract over 1,200 exhibitors from India and abroad including countries such as U.S.A., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Romania and Czech Republic, he said.

He said that the exhibition would attract over 80,000 business visitors from across the world.

“This is the 12th edition of the event with a theme of Building India’s Tomorrow. This theme encapsulates the essential pillars of technology, globalization, sustainability, and inclusivity. It aspires to embody our robust infrastructure development, reaffirming India’s leading position as a global destination for construction equipment manufacturing,” Mr. Manjunath said.

CII Visakhapatnam chairman P.P. Lal Krishna, said, “The burgeoning coastal metropolis of Visakhapatnam has witnessed remarkable strides in its infrastructure, education, and various sectors, beckoning investments. The city’s transportation networks have witnessed notable enhancements, and a multitude of developmental projects are currently underway, promising to elevate infrastructure to new heights.”