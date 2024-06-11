GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony to be live screened at seven places in Visakhapatnam on June 12

Local TDP leaders arrange 35 buses to enable the party workers to attend the programme at Gannavaram

Published - June 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is arranging LED screens to live stream the swearing-in ceremony of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister at Gannavaram for the public at all the seven Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam on June 12.

According to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, the seven places where the live screening will be arranged are, VMRDA Children’s Arena in Siripuram under the East constituency, GVMC Building in Ward 31 under the South constitiency, Shadi Khana Hall in Akkayyapalem in Ward No. 44 under the North constituency, K Pydahai Function Hall in Ward 57 in Kancharapalem under the West constituency, Community Hall, Vepagunta in Ward 94, under the Pendurthi constituency, GVMC Community Hall in Ward No. 06 in the Bheemunipatnam constituency and in Chaitanya Nagar in Gajuwaka constituency.

He said that amenities like drinking water and toilets were arranged at the venues, and nodal officers were appointed to ensure the programme is organised well. The district administration officials and local leaders will attend the live screening.

Meanwhile, Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Vijaya Sunitha said that the live screening of the swearing-in ceremony will be arranged at Ambedkar Circle at Paderu, Tribal Museum at Araku and MPDO Office at Rampachodavaram.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders, in-charges from various constituencies are organising special buses for the party workers to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Mr. Naidu. It was learnt that 35 buses were booked by the TDP leaders from various constituencies by the local leaders for their party workers.

