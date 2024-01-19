GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu to address a public meeting at Araku Valley on January 20

This is going to be the second public meeting in Uttarandhra as part of ‘Ra Kadalira’ programme after Bobbili

January 19, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses a public meeting ahead of the TDP's 'Ra Kadali Ra' programme, at Tiruvuru, in Krishna. File.

: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses a public meeting ahead of the TDP’s ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ programme, at Tiruvuru, in Krishna. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are making elaborate arrangements for the TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu‘s ‘Ra Kadalira’ programme scheduled to be held at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on January 20. This is going to be the second public meeting in Uttarandhra as part of ‘Ra Kadalira’ programme after Bobbili. 

TDP leader Kidari Sravan Kumar, MLC Duvvarapu Ramarao and other leaders have inspected the stage works, parking, helipad, seating at the public meeting venue in Araku Valley. TDP leaders from Araku and Dumbriguda mandal are also being engaged to make the programme a massive success.

Being a Maoist-prone area, the ASR police have brought the area under a complete security blanket. Paderu sub division, Additional S.P K Dheeraj is monitoring the security arrangements for the programme. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad were seen conducting checks.

As per the officials, Mr Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Visakhapatnam at around 11 a.m from Hyderabad on January 20. TDP leaders from Vizag will be receiving him. He will leave for Araku Valley in a helicopter from Vizag airport. The meeting is tentatively scheduled between 11.40 a.m. to 1 p.m. After the meeting, Mr Naidu will leave for Mandapeta in Konaseema district to attend another public meeting.

