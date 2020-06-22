Visakhapatnam

Chance to modify test centre for APPGECET

The APSCHE has given a chance to candidates, who applied for APPGECET-2020 (AP PG Engineering Common Entrance Test), being conducted by Andhra University, to modify the test centres for June 24 and 25, according to APPGECET-2020 Convener P. Srinivasa Rao. Interested candidates can visit the portal https://sche.ap.gov.in/pgcet to modify their options related to the test centres and also for updates on the entrance test.

