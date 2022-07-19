Centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College begin in Visakhapatnam

Collector thanks doctors and staff for generously contributing to the construction of the Centenary Block

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Principal G. Butchi Raju, former Principals and others at the release of a brochure on the 100th Foundation Day of Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Collector thanks doctors and staff for generously contributing to the construction of the Centenary Block

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna participated as the chief guest at the 100 th Foundation Day of Andhra Medical College (AMC) here on Tuesday. He released a brochure on the centenary celebrations of AMC, along with Principal G. Butchi Raju, former Principals and others.

The Collector described the day as ‘historic’ in the annals of AMC and King George Hospital (KGH). He said, “Being a doctor myself, I always want to ensure the progress of AMC and KGH. While people in other professions work according to time schedules, those in the medical profession and doctors do not have any specific timings.”

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that several approvals were already given for the improvement of medical infrastructure in the district. He recalled that soon after taking over as Collector of Visakhapatnam district, he had sanctioned ₹60 lakh for the development of the mortuary in KGH. The Centenary Block of the AMC Old Students Association, the construction of which was being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, would be completed in a year.

The Collector thanked the doctors and staff, who were contributing generously for the construction of the Centenary Block. He advised the students to participate in all the activities to be organised as part of the centenary year.

Dr. Butchi Raju said that the old students of the college, living in Visakhapatnam district, have contributed ₹51 lakh for the Centenary Block and those living abroad have announced ₹12 crore for the construction. He appealed to former students of AMC, living across the globe, to donate generously to their alma mater.

Dr. Nagendra Myni and Dr. Ravi Raju, in their video message on the occasion, announced that they would also donate to their alma mater.

Later, some of the alumni presented cheques to the Principal through the District Collector.

P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, V. Manmadha Rao, AMC Vice-Principal, R. Sashiprabha, former DME, and a host of doctors participated in the foundation day celebrations.