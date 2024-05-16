Post-poll analysis begins as candidates assess performance, chances of victory

With the counting of votes cast in the simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies slated for June 4, leaders of political parties are busy holding meetings with their respective cadres to analyse their performances.

Many leaders are analysing the voter turnout data to assess their chances of victory while some others have decided to take a break from their taxing schedules and take some time off to relax and rejuvenate after several hectic weeks of non-stop electioneering.

Bheemunipatnam MLA candidates Ganta Srinivasa Rao (TDP), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (YSRCP), South MLA candidates Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav (JSP) and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (YSRCP), Konathala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli (JSP), Gajuwaka MLA candidates Palla Srinivasa Rao (TDP), Gudivada Amarnath (YSRCP), Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, the YSRCP MP candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, TDP candidate from Paderu Giddi Eswari and others held meetings with their respective party cadres after the polls.

The leaders discussed the voting patterns in terms of wardwise turnout. The candidates of the YSRCP and TDP-BJP-JSP alliance are confident about their success. The YSRCP leaders claim that the huge turnout of elderly persons and women, who are beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, will help swing the results in favour of the ruling party, while the TDP leaders say women, youth especially unemployed and elderly persons have voted in huge numbers as they are unhappy over the government policies.

After a hectic two-month electioneering, political leaders have planned to take a break. They say that the gap of more than 20 days between the election and the announcement of results has given them an opportunity to unwind.

A senior leader of the YSRCP has planned a religious tour to several places in the country. A senior leader from the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency has left for a tour to South India. Many leaders have planned vacations to spend time with their families.