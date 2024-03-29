Bullayya College signs MoU with CEMS

March 29, 2024 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College signed an MoU with Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), at the college premises on Thursday.

College secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar said that the MoU with CEMS provides both engineering and non-engineering students training in advanced technologies. The Centre is open to not only Bullayya College students but to other college students as well, he added.

The objective is to provide students with employability skills, especially in mechanical, electrical, electronics, communications and logistics. The certificate is provided by CEMS. The course duration is two weeks to six months.

CEMS CEO Sethu Madhavan said that it is a skill development centre in Visakhapatnam and Mumbai with excellent electronic labs. It also provide free programmes to students through CSR. It trains students in 3D printing, designs, robotics and various latest technologies, he said.