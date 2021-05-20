Budget failed to cheer people of North Andhra, alleges forum

‘There was no mention of important projects in the region’

An analysis of the Budget, presented by the Finance Minister in the Assembly on Thursday, shows that it will not contribute to the development of North Andhra in any way, Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) general secretary A. Aja Sarma has said.

In a statement, Mr. Sarma said that the allocations made under different heads show that the emphasis of the government was only implementation of welfare schemes and pleasing different communities. No efforts seem to have been made in improving incomes of people, which is reflected in the poor allocations. The Finance Minister has merely mentioned some of the water projects, which are already under implementation in north Andhra but failed to talk on Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, which is the lifeline for north Andhra, he said.

There was no mention of the Taraka Rama Theertha Sagar and Jhanjavathi projects in Vizianagaram district. Though a mention was made on the importance of Mahendra Thanaya offshore project in Srikakulam district, the fact that no work was done on the project for several years and was ignored. There was also no mention of the pending Neradi project under Phase-2 of the Gotta Barrage, he said.

Though a mention was made that fishing harbours would be constructed at Pudimadaka in Visakhapatnam district and Badagatlapalem in Srikakulam district, the fact that they would come up in public-private partnership (PPP) mode as part of the new Fishing Policy of the Centre, was suppressed. There was also no mention of the fishing jetty at Gangavaram Port, which was promised at the time of construction of the port, several years ago, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

Concept city

The Finance Minister had announced that Visakhapatnam was one of the three places in the State, chosen for development of a concept city. He, however, said that it would come up in the private sector. There was no mention of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project. Though populist promises were made on eradication of poverty, hunger and sustained growth, they will not contribute to sustained growth in any way. The announcements made on investments in education, health, electricity, dairy farming, fishing and Bhogapuram Airport, had an embedded element of the privatisation policies of the Centre, Mr. Sarma noted.

The deficit of over ₹37 crore in the Budget, warrants going for more loans and it would be detrimental to the interests of the State in the long run, he said.