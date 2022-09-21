Visakhapatnam

BSNL signs MoU with APSCHE to provide internships to students

BSNL CGM (AP) B. Suresh Krishna exchanging the MoU documents with APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed in Amaravati.

BSNL CGM (AP) B. Suresh Krishna exchanging the MoU documents with APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahmed in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the BSNL and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to provide internship facilities to students under the Skill Development Programme in Amaravati.

The district-wise internships of the BSNL will be circulated to all District Collectors, who have been nominated the as the chairman of the Internship Committee of the respective district. The Collectors will send the information to the Registrar of the universities of the respective districts, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 9:52:25 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bsnl-signs-mou-with-apsche-to-provide-internships-to-students/article65915786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY