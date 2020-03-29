‘Bring back pilgrims from city stranded in Varanasi’

The Greater Visakha City Committee of the CITU has appealed to Collector V. Vinay Chand to initiate measures to bring back the 34 persons from the city, who left on a pilgrimage on March 16, and were stranded in Varanasi since March 22.

CITU city general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu and president R.K.S.V. Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Collector on Sunday.

“Most of the pilgrims are senior citizens, children and women. They are now staying at Natraj Inn in Varanasi. The family members are worried about their safety as many of them are suffering from ill-health,” they said.

The Janata Curfew on March 22 had resulted in the cancellation of trains and buses and it was followed by the countrywide lockdown from the next day.

“Even as the lockdown has been announced till April 14, it can be extended further in view of the virus threat,” the CITU leaders pointed out.

The CITU also submitted the list of the pilgrims and their cellphone numbers, apart from the contact details of the hotel in the memorandum.