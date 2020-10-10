Botcha inspects sewage treatment plant works

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Botcha Satyanarayana along with Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana inspected the works of 108 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Narava area here on Friday.

Officials from the Engineering Department explained about the project in a power point presentation. Inspecting the project works, Mr. Satyanarayana has asked the officials to expedite the works related to project-1 and deliver treated water to PSUs. Works related to project – II should be completed by August 2022, he instructed. The Minister also asked the GVMC Commissioner to bring to his notice if she had any issue.

Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj and a few others were present.