Bodies of two youth retrieved at waterfalls

The bodies of the two youth who reportedly drowned in Sariya waterfalls in Jinabadu Panchayat under the Ananthagiri police limits on Tuesday evening, were retrieved by the police on Wednesday morning.

According to SI K. Ramu, a group of four friends — D. Sai Kumar, P. Chaitanya, A. Lokesh and A. Ravindra, all from Vizag city, went to the waterfalls for a jolly trip. Around 4 p.m., Chaitanya accidentally fell into the water. In order to rescue him, D. Sai Kumar also jumped into the water but both drowned.

The bodies were sent to the hospital at Chodavaram for postmortem.

Ananthagiri police have registered a case.