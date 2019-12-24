‘BJP trying to divide people on religious lines’

CPI(M) Central Committee member V. Srinvasa Rao on Monday called upon students, youth, farmers and all sections of people to participate in the nationwide strike called by the CITU on January 8, in protest against the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of Union government.

NRC issue

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Left parties organised to mobilise support for the proposed strike, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made a statement on the floors of Lok Sabha on December 9 that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented across the country.

“After agitations broke out across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to do a damage control by saying that there was no plan to implement the NRC. The government is trying to divide the people on religious lines,” he said.

CPI State executive member Obulesu said that the BJP was taught a lesson in the Maharashtra elections. He lashed out at the BJP for going ahead with the agenda of ‘one nation, one language, one religion and one party’ instead of respecting all cultures and religions.

Workers denied rights

Referring to the four codes of labour laws, he said the workers were being denied their rights.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI(M) leader Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the Central and State governments were favouring the corporates, while denying the minimum wages to workers.

“The Centre was trying to hand over the prime land belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to the POSCO on the pretext of a joint venture,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah were going by the diktats of the RSS.