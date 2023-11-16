HamberMenu
BJP leader alleges irregularities in electoral rolls in Vizag

“We found more than 52,000 names in the electoral list in Visakhapatnam North constituency, but the persons are not available at the address mentioned in the list”

November 16, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP will demand verification of the voters’ list, says former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

The BJP will demand verification of the voters’ list, says former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged that the names of thousands of bogus voters have been included in the electoral rolls in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency and complaints to the authorities concerned have failed to evoke the desired response.

Addressing the media, along with BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, here, on November 15, Mr. Raju said that on knowing that he would contest from Visakhapatnam North constituency, some of his friends from the YSRCP cautioned him that there were ‘bogus votes’.

“We found more than 52,000 names in the electoral list in Visakhapatnam North constituency, but the persons are not available at the address mentioned in the list,” said the BJP leader.

Some voters have shifted to other places, some others could not be identified as their doors were locked and information was not known. The list shows that there were 15, 20 and even 40 persons given a single door number. “We shared the information with the ERO. He said that verification was being done but when the new list was released in October, instead of 271 booths, one more booth was added. But, they didn’t remove a single name from the list,” said Mr. Raju.

Describing the list as ‘bogus voters’ list’, he said it was a ‘violation’ of the Constitutional norms. He said that the party leaders would meet the District Collector and the new ERO and demand verification of the list. He said that officials were also under pressure from the ruling party leaders.

