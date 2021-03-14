BJP-JSP combine wins four wards in GVMC polls

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) opened its account in the GVMC polls by securing three wards. While the JSP contested in 51 wards, its alliance partner BJP put up candidates in 44 wards. The BJP secured one ward taking the combine’s tally to four.
Speaking to The Hindu, JSP general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana said that the results were on expected lines.
“We have been talking about winning five wards and we won in four, with alliance with the BJP,” he said.
While the JSP won in wards 64 (Gajuwaka), 22 (Maddilapalem) and 33 (Gnanapuram), the BJP won in ward 48 in Kancharapalem area.
Mr. Satyanarayana said that in every ward there are 1,000 to 3,000 people who voted without taking any freebies.
