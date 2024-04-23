GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP candidate Vishnu Kumar Raju files nomination with traditional rally in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency

He expresses confidence that he will win with a majority of over 50,000 votes

April 23, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Women supporters of the BJP giving ‘harathi’ to BJP MLA candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju during a rally taken out before filing his nomination papers at the MRO office in Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He is accompanied by TDP Visakhapatnam MP candidate M. Sribharat and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Women supporters of the BJP giving ‘harathi’ to BJP MLA candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju during a rally taken out before filing his nomination papers at the MRO office in Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He is accompanied by TDP Visakhapatnam MP candidate M. Sribharat and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday filed his nomination papers with fanfare. His nomination rally was organised in a very unique and traditional manner.

Several BJP -TDP-JSP supporters enthusiastically taking part in the nomination rally of former MLA & BJP North Assembly constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Several BJP -TDP-JSP supporters enthusiastically taking part in the nomination rally of former MLA & BJP North Assembly constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju at Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Right from the MLA candidate, his supporters, cadre from the BJP, TDP and the JSP wore a ‘dhoti’ marking traditional attire and a ‘saffron turban’, walked from the former MLA’s office to the MRO office at Seethammadhara. The supporters also included a number of women and elderly persons who danced to the tunes of ‘dhol’, carrying JSP, TDP and the BJP flags. Traditional folk arts like ‘Kolatam’ was performed by women supporters throughout the rally. A number of supporters followed him on bikes and auto-rickshaws. Earlier, the MLA candidate along with his family members offered prayers to a cow.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju was accompanied by Visakhapatnam TDP Lok Sabha candidate M. Sribharat, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, JSP leader Ushakiran and a few others. At various points, people from several apartments, locals have offered ‘harathi’ and showered ‘flowers’.

Later during a press conference, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed confidence that he would win with a majority of over 50,000 votes. He alleged that to create trouble to the people who wanted to attend his nomination programme, the YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju prevented auto-rickshaw drivers in the constituency from participating in the rally till afternoon.

