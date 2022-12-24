  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhagat Ki Kothi express to run with LHB coaches soon

These trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising one II-Tier AC coach, five III-Tier AC coaches, nine sleeper class, etc.

December 24, 2022 08:04 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be provided with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake to provide greater comfort to passengers with effect from January 12, while the return train will be provided the rake with effect from January 14.

These trains will have 22 LHB coaches comprising one II-Tier AC coach, five III-Tier AC coaches, nine sleeper class, four general second class coaches, one second class-cum-disabled coach, one AC pantry car and one generator motor car.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.