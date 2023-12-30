Beach Road and flyover to be closed for vehicles on New Year’s eve in Visakhapatnam

December 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said that the Beach Road stretch from The Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue Junction, RK Beach, will be closed for vehicles from 8 p.m. of December 31, to 5 a.m. of January 1 in view of New Year’s eve. People going to the Beach Road should park their vehicles at allocated places, he said.

Entry into water at the beach was strictly prohibited. Drones would be used by the police personnel to monitor and manage the crowd. Use of firecrackers was also banned, the Police Commissioner said.

The flyover stretch from Vemana Mandir to DRM Office Junction, would be closed during the same timing.

Meanwhile, the middle lane on the BRTS stretch from Hanumanthawaka Junction to Adavivaram, Goshala Junction to Vepagunta, Pendurthi to Convent Junction via NAD Junction would be closed between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 5 a.m. of January 1. Emergency vehicles may use the service roads.

The middle lane on the BRTS stretch between Maddilapalem and Rama Talkies and, underpass at RTC Complex, will be closed from 10 p.m. of December 31 to 5 a.m. of January 1.

Special teams will prevent drunken driving from 8 p.m. on December 31 in various parts of the city. The vehicles of motorists indulging in drunken driving would be seized and the violators would be produced in the court, the police warned.

The police would be using body worn cameras and video cameras to record traffic violations and people causing public nuisance.

Criminal cases would be booked against those who give their vehicles to minors, the police added.