BCCI approves Andhra Premier League

ACA to announce tenders for franchises soon

In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved and granted permission to the proposal of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for conducting the Andhra Premier League (APL) in Andhra Pradesh. This was announced by treasurer of ACA S.R Gopinath Reddy and other members of ACA here on Saturday.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that ACA had made all preliminary arrangements and was hopeful that the tournament would be a grand success. He said that soon, ACA would announce the tenders for franchises applications (expression of interest) and later conduct auctions. Franchises and players would be informed well before the scheduled programme, he said.

It may be recalled that the ACA had scheduled the Men’s APL from June 22 to July 3 and Women’s APL from June 28 to July 3. All the men’s matches would be played in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the tournament would showcase many talented cricketers. The matches would be live telecast on televisions and on digital platforms ( OTT ).