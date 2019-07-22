Basha Award presented to Meera Sanghamitra

The eighth annual Basha Memorial Award for outstanding social activism was presented to Meera Sanghamitra, rights activist and convener of National Alliance of People’s Movements.

Former Information Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh R. Dileep Reddy, who gave away the award, called upon the youth to not confine themselves to textbooks but understand social realities. He expressed his displeasure over the proposed RTI Amendment Bill.

Presenting the award to Ms. Sanghamitra, who works for the rights of disadvantaged people, Mr. Dileep Reddy said it was a fitting tribute to S.M. Basha, who despite hailing from a poor background was able to contribute to the struggle for social justice, he said.

Mr. Dileep Reddy appreciated the efforts of Basha’s friends for establishing an award in his name and lauded his struggle for social justice. Basha died at the age of 26.

“Students should keep their eyes open to inequalities prevailing in society and should strive to balance their studies with helping the poor and the powerless,” Ms. Sanghamitra said.