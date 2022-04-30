Awareness programme on frogs organised at Visakhapatnam zoo

An awareness programme on frogs for P.E.N School was organised as a part of the Zoo School Programme on the occasion of ‘Save the Frogs’ Day on Saturday. Zoo education team explained to the students about the importance of frogs in the environment and how they benefit humans. There were a total of 5,000 species of frogs in the world, some of which are endangered. Later, the students participated in a quiz competition on frogs. Prizes were given away to the winners. Zoo education team and P.E.N school staff participated in the event.