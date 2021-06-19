Visakhapatnam

Auto driver’s son becomes Flying Officer in IAF

Son of an auto-rickshaw driver from the city has succeeded in fulfilling his dreams by being selected as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Hailing from Old Dairy farm area of the city,

Mr. G. Gopinath earned coveted pips of Flying Officer and President's Commissioning into the IAF at combined graduation parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Mr. Gopinath has completed his graduation in Dr V.S. Krishna Government Degree College in the city and completed his P.G in Andhra University.

“My father G Suri Babu is an auto-rickshaw driver. He always worked hard for me and ensured all my needs are taken care,” he adds. “I will be forever grateful to him,” said Mr. Gopinath.


