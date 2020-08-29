Visakhapatnam

AUCE alumni to construct new hostel building

Alumni of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) have come forward to construct a hostel building block at a cost of ₹1 crore. AUCE Principal P. Srinivasa Rao and AUCE Alumni Association president M.V. Rao exchanged agreement here on Saturday.

Mr M.V. Rao said that construction will start soon. The three-floor building would accommodate about 150 students and will have 45 rooms, reading room, mess, kitchen, and other facilities, he added. The alumni members said that though the plan is to construct five-floor building, initially in the first phase, three floors will be constructed. Prof. Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness on the occasion and said that the alumni association is an inspiration for many.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 10:59:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/auce-alumni-to-construct-new-hostel-building/article32476111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story