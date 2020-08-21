AU to conduct skill development courses

The Centre for Defence Studies, Andhra University, is conducting three-month skill development courses on foreign languages, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Certificate course in Cyber Security and Certificate course in Disaster Management with an intake of 60 seats in each course (total 240 seats) for the academic year 2020-21. The programme is being sponsored by APSSDC, scheduled to commence from the second week of September.
Officials said that unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh, including ex-servicemen and dependent of defence personnel, are eligible to do the above courses. Interested candidates were asked to submit their applications in the office of the Director, Centre for Defence Studies, (Inside AU Womens Engineering College, Andhra University), Near Shivaji Park, Visakhapatnam, on or before August 31. The minimum eligibility for the courses is 10+2 or Diploma in Engineering. Priority for admission will be given to ex-servicemen/dependent nominated through Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer and students qualified in 10+2 with MPC, the officials said.
Online process
Director, Centre for Defence Studies, S. Pallam Setty, said that to apply for the courses, interested could send copies of their 10th, Inter/Diploma, passport size photo biodata with phone number, course name to tumusivapavan@gmail.com, director.cds@andhrauniversity.edu.in
