AU inks MoU with YMCA on global students

Officials from Andhra University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) here on Saturday. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D, Prasad Reddy has signed the MoU along with YMCA president Mathew Peter.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that as part of MoU, YMCA will provide accommodation and other basic facilities to the international students. He said that in the last few years, the number of International students in studying in AU has doubled. Students from over 20 various countries are pursuing several courses in the varsity. He also added that keeping in view the increase in number of students, the varsity is also constructing new hostels.

YMCA member Roland Williams said that as of now the YMCA is providing accommodation to 60 international students in 30 rooms for a very reasonable price. Students are also being provided gym, Wi-Fi, TV room, kitchen, washing machines, security facilities, he said.

International Affairs Dean, E.N. Dhanunjaya Rao, and other officials were present.