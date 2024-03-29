GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AU grounds turning into dumping yard, alleges JSP corporator

Murthy alleged that tonnes of C&D waste are being dumped on the AU grounds

March 29, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator from Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy, alleged that the Andhra University grounds are turning into a dumping yard for construction and demolition (C&D) waste. He alleged that AU officials are granting permission to builders to dump the debris here after pocketing a commission.

Addressing a press conference at Visakha Public Library on Thursday, Mr. Murthy alleged that tonnes of C&D waste from a construction project being undertaken by YSRCP leader and city MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana at Siripuram, and another project being undertaken by associates of MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy at MVP Colony, are being dumped on the AU grounds. He said the waste should be handed over to the corporation or dumped only in a specific place allotted by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Mr. Murthy further alleged that AU officials have turned the historic campus into a YSRCP office. Recently, the university organised a ‘Vizag Vision’ programme in support of the ruling party. The authorities have also been allowing YSRCP songs to be played during various university programmes, he stated.

