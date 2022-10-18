Visakhapatnam

AU, Ethopia’s Wolkite University to do joint research, exchange students and faculty

Wolkite University, Ethiopia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Departments of Education and Psychology of Andhra University. The MoU documents were exchanged between the representatives of both the university during an Executive Committee (EC) meeting in the presence of AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Tuesday.

As part of the MoU, both the universities will launch students and faculty exchange programmes, joint research, organising workshops and meetings. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, heads of variuous departments and teh representatives of the Wolkite University were present on the occasion.


