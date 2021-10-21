Attacks on TDP offices carried out with support of police: Ayyanna

‘Excise officials are hand in glove with ganja smugglers’

TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Wednesday described the attacks on the TDP offices as ‘unprecedented’, saying that he had never seen such attacks on political party offices during his 38-year political career.

Ayyanna Patrudu, who led a rally taken out by the party leaders at Narsipatnam, alleged that the manner in which the attacks were carried out simultaneously at different districts in the State indicated that it was done with ‘the tacit support of the police’.

Taking exception to the statements of Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath that he would ‘kick’ TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Patrudu dared the MLA to beat him instead. “Mr. Amarnath’s mother was given a TDP ticket by Mr. Naidu, when the Congress had neglected the family after the death of his father and former Minister Gudivada Gurunadha Rao. Mr. Amarnath had defected to the YSRCP and he is now targeting Mr. Naidu in a bid to catch the attention of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Patrudu alleged again that the excise officials were hand in glove with ganja smugglers. “Running the illicit trade is impossible without the cooperation of the officials. Don’t you (officials) know the routes used by the ganja smugglers?,” he asked.