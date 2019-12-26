Arrangements in full swing for Visakha Utsav

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned for the smooth conduct of the Visakha Utsav, scheduled to be organised on December 28 and 29.

Collector V. Vinay Chand on Wednesday met Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials from several departments and reviewed the arrangements for the annual event.

Mr. Vinay Chand visited RK Beach, the main venue for the utsav, and inspected the ongoing arrangements for stage, seating, public gallery, lighting and sound system. Basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water should be arranged for the visitors, the Collector said and instructed the Discom officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the two-day event.

He asked the officials to make arrangements for a big crowd, saying that heavy footfalls were expected at the utsav venues in view of the weekend and Christmas holidays.

Exhibition stalls

The utsav committees were told to finish the pending works at the earliest, especially the ones related to food courts and exhibition stalls at RK Beach.

Mr. Vinay Chand, along with Ms. Srijana and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, also visited Kailasagiri and YSR Central Park to review the arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who will inaugurate the event, apart from laying stones for developmental project on December 28.