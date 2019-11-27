APTDC boat services may resume in Vizag by December second week

Boating services at various tourist spots in Visakhapatnam, which was suspended after the boat tragedy in the Godavari in East Godavari district, are likely to be resumed by December second week, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) officials have said.

An expert team from Kakinada Port recently inspected the boating facilities and suggested the Tourism Department that all boat drivers underwent a certification course.

The APTDC has been running speed boat services at Rushikonda and RK beaches. An eight-seater speed boat has been engaged at RK Beach, while Rushikonda has two three-seater speed boats and two jet-ski facilities. Besides, two private boat owners have also been running their facilities for tourists.

Godavari tragedy

After the boat tragedy at Kutchuluru on September 14, the APTDC suspended boating operations for tourists in Visakhapatnam district as a precautionary measure.

“The inspection team was satisfied with the condition of boats and the safety precautions being undertaken. However, it insisted that the boat drivers must undergo certification courses being offered by the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS) before the boating operations were resumed,” said APTDC Divisional Manager T.G. Prasada Reddy.

The NIWS has branches in many places and the APTDC would make arrangements for the training of boat drivers at Dindi near Kakinada or in Vijayawada. “The course will be of the duration between 15 and 20 days. It will start in the next few days,” he said.

According to Mr. Prasada Reddy, the APTDC is planning to start the boating operations immediately after the drivers finish their training. “The tourist season has begun and we will try to resume the boating services by the second week of December,” he said.

Revenue loss

Meanwhile, the suspension of boating operations is not only disappointing the tourists, but also the APTDC officials.

A senior official from APTDC said that the boating services would generate a revenue of around Rs. 15,000 a day and it would double during the tourist season. “The APTDC generates at least ₹70,000 per day from the boating operations at RK Beach and Rushikonda,” the official added.