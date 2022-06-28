APSRTC launches bus services from Visakhapatnam to Berhampur and Gunupur in Odisha

Advance reservation facility is available

Inter-State bus services have been introduced by the APSRTC from Visakhapatnam to Berhampur and Gunupur in Odisha State. The Super Luxury services will be available at 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Visakhapatnam to Berhampur and at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Berhampur to Visakhapatnam.

Ultra Deluxe services will be available from Visakhapatnam to Gunupur via Parlakimidi at 2.45 p.m. and from Gunupr to Visakhapatnam at 5 a.m.

Ultra Deluxe services from Visakhapatnam to Gunupur (via Kotturu) will be available at 3.30 p.m. and from Gunupur to Visakhapatnam at 6.45 a.m.

Advance reservation facility is available for these services. Interested passengers can log on to www.apsrtconline.in for booking their tickets.